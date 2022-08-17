Investigators ask citizens to hand over any fireworks bought from Surmalu trade center
YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee is asking people not to use any firework or related products bought from the Surmalu trade center and hand over the items to the nearest police stations.
