Kazakh president offers condolences over Yerevan explosion
YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered condolences over the deadly market explosion in Yerevan.
In a letter of condolence to PM Nikol Pashinyan, the Kazakh president expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the families of the victims.
