Parliament to debate banning fireworks

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Parliament will hold an emergency discussion during its upcoming session on the bill seeking to introduce stricter control on the use of fireworks, Civil Contract Party Board Member Tigran Avinyan told reporters near the Surmalu market where search-and-rescue operations are ongoing following the deadly August 14 explosion.

“The search-and-rescue operations are nearing completion. I’d like to specially underscore the high-quality work done by the rescuers and thank them. Regarding what has happened, it was very regrettable and sobering. I am sure this will be an occasion to think about how these materials are stored and the use of fireworks during private occasions. Back in 2021, a bill was discussed and approved by the government which would virtually restrict any use of fireworks during private events. The use of such materials would be allowed only during national and municipal holidays. There is a large business sector linked to this issue, however I believe that this strict decision must nevertheless be taken. I have spoken to Member of Parliament Sisak Gabrielyan, who co-authored that bill, and this issue will be debated by an emergency procedure during the first sitting of parliament,” Avinyan said.

Asked whether or not the control was insufficient given that the inspection agency had recorded numerous fire-safety violations, Avinyan said that nevertheless the storage of 4 tons of pyrotechnics in a single place is already a big risk in itself and even the best cooling systems wouldn’t have ensured safety.

“Storing 4 tons of pyrotechnic materials in a single place poses big hazards. A small spark can bring to such consequences. A criminal case is opened and investigators will determine all circumstances. Besides, I think we ourselves ought to abandon this culture of fireworks. People living in buildings some 10 kilometers away shouldn’t necessarily participate in an event where fireworks are used. On one hand we breach their peace, and on the other hand we see the consequences that can happen as a result of keeping these kinds of materials,” Avinyan said.

Avinyan called on the government to address the safety issue of storing hazardous materials in this market, as well as elsewhere.

Earlier authorities said that 4 tons of explosive materials were stored in the firework warehouse which exploded in the Surmalu market.