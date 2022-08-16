Two citizens considered missing in the area of Surmalu shopping center

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. As of now, 2 people are considered missing in the territory of "Surmalu" shopping center, ARMENPRESS reports Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan told the journalists.

"There is a change among the missing, currently we have two actual missing persons, 16 found bodies, one of which has not been identified. In other words, it is assumed that if the identity of one of the two missing persons is found out, one person will remain missing," Pambukhchian said.

According to the Minister, the relatives of the allegedly missing Russian citizen contacted and it turned out that he underwent a surgery under completely different conditions and is in the hospital.