Armenia declares August 17-18 public mourning days
YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, mourning was declared on August 17-18, 2022 in memory of the citizens who died as a result of the fire and explosion that occurred at "Surmalu" shopping center, ARMENPRESS reports the Prime Minister's decision is posted on the e-gov.am website.
- 19:17 Armenia declares August 17-18 public mourning days
- 17:22 3 people unaccounted for after market blast
- 17:17 Embassy of Mexico offers condolences to families of victims of market blast
- 17:15 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-08-22
- 17:14 Asian Stocks - 16-08-22
- 16:23 Police identify suspect behind hoax bomb threats
- 16:01 Iranian national presumed missing in Yerevan blast found safe
- 15:39 Georgian PM extends condolences over Yerevan explosion
- 15:05 Metro resumes operations after fake bomb threat
- 14:33 Gyumri tax inspection agency evacuated after bomb threat
- 14:18 Rescuers unable to enter exploded building in Surmalu market
- 14:03 “Hope for change” – STARMUS founder praises Armenian youth
- 14:01 "Dimension" CJSC successfully placed "Fast Credit Capital” UCO CJSC's Bonds
- 13:52 Armenian Defense Minister highly appreciates Russian presence in South Caucasus
- 13:28 Russian citizen presumed missing after Yerevan blast found safe
- 13:28 Several metro stations, airport searched after apparent hoax bomb threat
- 13:03 Serbian President extends condolences to Yerevan explosion victims
- 12:40 Albanian foreign ministry offers condolences over Yerevan explosion
- 12:36 Embassy of Japan in Armenia extends condolences over Yerevan explosion
- 12:23 8 people unaccounted for in Yerevan blast
- 11:31 Yerevan market explosion: Bodies of 13 victims identified
- 10:49 Yerevan explosion: 7 injured persons continue receiving treatment in hospitals
- 10:48 President of Georgia offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion
- 10:46 Yerevan metro shut down over bomb threat
- 10:33 Market blast: One person presumed missing found safe and sound abroad
10:33, 08.12.2022
3677 views Iran to counter Turkish-Azeri attempts of “corridor” at any cost: Expert on Raisi’s warning to Ankara and Baku
16:58, 08.09.2022
3371 views Azerbaijan to lose control over Aghanus village with launch of new corridor, says Artsakh infrastructure minister
20:05, 08.10.2022
2509 views Evacuation of monuments has started in the Kashatagh region of Artsakh
13:28, 08.09.2022
2419 views Azerbaijani armed forces again breach ceasefire in Artsakh
15:50, 08.10.2022
2263 views Iraqi Kurdistan Minister of Culture and Youth visits Armenian National Academy of Sciences