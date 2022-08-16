Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August 2022

Embassy of Mexico offers condolences to families of victims of market blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Mexico to Armenia (stationed in Moscow) offered condolences over the market explosion in Yerevan.

“The Embassy of Mexico expresses its sincere condolences to the people and the Government of Armenia, as well as to the families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured after the explosion at Surmalu market in Yerevan,” the embassy tweeted.

 








