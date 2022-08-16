Iranian national presumed missing in Yerevan blast found safe

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The number of those unaccounted for following the market explosion stands at 4. Earlier the authorities were reporting 6 missing people which included an Iranian national.

“The number of missing people was brought down from 6 to 4 because the Iranian Embassy in Armenia said that the Iranian national who was presumed missing is now in Georgia. And another person who was presumed missing personally told authorities that they weren’t in the market area at the time of the explosion,” Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan said.

The following people are still unaccounted for:

Gagik Karapetyan

Artavazd Hayrapetyan

Vanik Amirkhanyan

Kseniya Badalyan