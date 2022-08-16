Metro resumes operations after fake bomb threat
YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The bomb threat targeting the Yerevan metro was fake.
The metro resumed operations after all stations were searched by police K9 and bomb squad teams and no explosives were found.
