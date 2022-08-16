Russian citizen presumed missing after Yerevan blast found safe

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian national Lyuba Gribova who was presumed missing in the Yerevan market explosion was found safe and it turned out she wasn’t at the market when the blast occurred, Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The Russian citizen is safe and sound and wasn’t in the market at the time of the explosion. Her family members thought that she could’ve been at the market because they didn’t have information about her whereabouts. That’s why the call was forwarded to us and we included the name of the person in the list of missing people. As of this moment that person has contacted her family and said that she wasn’t in this area,” Kostanyan said.