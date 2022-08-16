Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August 2022

Yerevan market explosion: Bodies of 13 victims identified

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. 13 of the 16 victims who were killed in the Surmalu market explosion are identified, the Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan told reporters. 

He said that those identified include the pregnant woman and the child.

“Now the number of those missing is 10,” Kostanyan added.








