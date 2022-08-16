Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August 2022

President of Georgia offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion

President of Georgia offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili extended condolences to the families of the victims of the Yerevan market explosion.

“Deeply saddened by the shocking explosion in Yerevan. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, but also strength and resilience to the emergency workers. I stand with the people of Armenia,” President Zourabichvili tweeted.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]