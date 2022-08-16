ANIF Chairman of Board of Directors calls for ban on fireworks

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of ANIF (Armenian National Interests Fund ) Tigran Avinyan is calling for a ban on the use of fireworks and restriction on the sale of pyrotechnics after the deadly Yerevan explosion.

“Back in 2020 we were discussing the issue of heightened regulations for fireworks,” Avinyan, a former deputy prime minister, said in a statement on social media. “In 2021 the initiative gained the government’s consent and was submitted to parliament. Realizing the economic interests of businesses, nevertheless I believe that the free trade of pyrotechnic products must be banned as envisaged in the regulations we had proposed.

The bill we had proposed would allow fireworks to be used only in governmental and municipal events and the free sales of pyrotechnic products would be banned. Their free use not only breaches public life and peace but also often leads to injuries. Fireworks continue being used even during these days, causing anger among our citizens.

I am convinced that the free use of fireworks must be banned and I am calling on our colleagues in parliament to initiate this.

I extend condolences to the families of those who died and I wish swift and speedy recovery to those injured,” Avinyan said.