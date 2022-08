Yerevan market explosion: List of missing persons updated to 17

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Authorities updated the list of missing persons in the market blast from 18 to 17.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the following people are unaccounted for after the blast:

1. Aram Hayrapetyan (born 1981)

2. Marat Shahbazyan

3. Sirarpi Khachatryan

4. Mariam Khachatryan

5. Harut Garakyan

6. Gagik Karapetyan

7. Artavazd Hayrapetyan

8. Erna Grigoryan (born 1980)

9. Hrachya Sargsyan (born 1976)

10. Vachagan Yeghoyan (born 2000)

11. Vanik Amirkhanyan

12. Kseniya Badalyan (born 1981)

13. Aram Harutyunyan

14. Davit Mkhitaryan

15. Lyuba Glebova (born 1959, citizen of Russia)

16. Mehri Taheri (citizen of Iran)

17. Gegham Petrosyan (born 1985)

According to the latest information the death toll stands at 16.