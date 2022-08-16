Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August 2022

Yerevan blast death toll rises to 8

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the explosion in Yerevan's "Surmalu" shopping center, the number of victims has reached 8, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Hayk Kostanyan said.

"Rescuers have just pulled out another body from the ruins," Kostanyan said, noting that the number of victims has reached 8.

Search and rescue operations are going on.








