PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Prime Minister of India

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi on the occasion of Independence Day.

“Please accept my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of India.

It is gratifying to see the significant progress and achievements of India during the years of its independence. India's dynamic development in various fields has a positive impact on the development and modernization of the world.

We share common values and interests that truly strengthen the ties between the two countries anchored on mutual trust. Both our interactions coming from the depths of history and our cooperation in various fields give a unique character to our cooperation. Armenia supports India in its efforts to solve also global challenges.

Ensuring a high level of political dialogue, we are ready to support the implementation of new and ambitious cooperation programs in the fields of trade, economy, investment and technology.

Taking the opportunity, I wish you, Your Excellency, good health, success, and peaceful skies and prosperity to the friendly people of India.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration”.