Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-08-22

YEREVAN, 15 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.28 drams to 406.19 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.25 drams to 414.31 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 6.60 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.29 drams to 490.96 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 43.90 drams to 23403.59 drams. Silver price down by 3.40 drams to 264.65 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.