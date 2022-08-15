Cyprus foreign ministry offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Cyprus offered condolences over the deadly explosion in the Surmalu market in Yerevan.

“Deeply saddened by the devastating explosion in Yerevan. We express our deepest sympathy and solidarity to the Government and People of Armenia. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Wishes for speedy recovery to those injured,” the foreign ministry tweeted.