19 people unaccounted for after market blast
YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The number of those missing in the Yerevan market explosion climbed to 19.
25-year-old Meline Taloyan is included in the list of missing persons after the 911 hotline issued updates.
- 15:34 19 people unaccounted for after market blast
- 15:10 Yerevan market blast: Race against time to find possible survivors under rubble
- 14:32 Rescuers search for trapped persons as K9s detect indication under rubble
- 14:31 Iranian national among missing persons in Yerevan market blast
- 14:00 Putin offers condolences over Yerevan market explosion
- 13:54 Georgian foreign ministry extends condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion
- 13:45 Turkey’s envoy for normalization with Armenia extends condolences over market blast
- 13:40 National Security Service to investigate frequent fake bomb threats
- 13:28 Turkey MP Garo Paylan offers condolences over Yerevan market blast
- 13:22 Yerevan market blast: 13 people remain hospitalized
- 13:01 Terrorism ruled out with “99% certainty” in Yerevan market blast
- 12:38 Rescuers search for survivors under rubble of Surmalu market in Yerevan
- 12:19 United States Embassy offers condolences to families of victims of Surmalu market explosion
- 12:14 Firefighters still battling to contain blaze at Surmalu market
- 11:46 Yerevan market explosion: Embassy of China offers condolences to families of victims
- 11:40 Market blast: Emergency Situations Minister thanks firefighter-rescuers for enormous efforts
- 11:18 National Security Service asks to refrain from spreading unvalidated information on terror threats
- 10:46 President of Artsakh offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan market explosion
- 10:25 350 firefighters, 150 volunteers involved in search and rescue operation
- 10:05 21 people continue receiving treatment following market blast
- 09:30 Prime Minister Pashinyan inspects search and rescue operations at deadly explosion site
- 08:58 Market explosion death toll climbs to 6
- 08:16 UPDATED: Death toll in Yerevan market explosion reaches 5
