Turkey’s envoy for normalization with Armenia extends condolences over market blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s special representative for normalization with Armenia Serdar Kilic extended condolences over the deadly market explosion in Yerevan.

“My sincere condolences to the family of the victim,” Kilic tweeted on August 14 when the death toll was still 1. “…and speedy recovery to all those injured in this tragedy.”

The death toll rose to 6 Monday morning.

 








