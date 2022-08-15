Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 August 2022

National Security Service to investigate frequent fake bomb threats

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. A criminal investigation on Article 314 of the Criminal Code (Spreading False Information on Terrorism) will be probed by the National Security Service’s Investigative Department following the bomb threats targeting major infrastructures on August 14 which were subsequently determined to be hoax threats.

The general prosecution said it will forward several other proceedings on similar fake bomb threats to the NSS for investigation.








