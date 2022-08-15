Terrorism ruled out with “99% certainty” in Yerevan market blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations is “99% certain” that the explosion in the Surmalu market was not an act of terrorism, the Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan told reporters.

“Looking at the footage of the moment of the blast it becomes obvious that there can be no talk about an act of terror because first of all there is some fire, smoke rises, then only the blast. Meaning there was some volume of fire which then spread out on the explosive materials. According to the ministry of emergency situations this is 99 percent accurate,” he said.

Speaking about the bomb threats which targeted various structures in Yerevan following the blast, Pambukhchyan said all threats were fake and reminded that hoax bomb threats have become more and more frequent.

Initially it was reported that the building which exploded was a fireworks warehouse.

61 people were hospitalized after the blast, but as of August 15 most of them were treated and discharged with 21 still receiving treatment.

15 people are missing.

The death toll in the explosion stands at 6.

The prosecution earlier said the investigators are looking into all possible versions. However the criminal case is opened on Violation of Fire Safety Rules Causing Deaths and Violating of Safety Rules for Storing, Transporting, Using or Supplying Flammable or Incendiary Materials Causing Death.