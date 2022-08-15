United States Embassy offers condolences to families of victims of Surmalu market explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The United States Embassy in Armenia offered condolences to the families of the victims of the Surmalu market explosion in Yerevan.

“On behalf of the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan, I wish to express our deepest condolences for the tragic loss of those who died as a result of the Surmalu market blast on August 14, wish swift recovery to the injured, and commend the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Emergency Services [sic] and others who responded to the blast. We hold in our thought those who perished, as well as those who mourn their loss during this difficult time,” Charge d’affaires Chip Laitinen said in a statement.