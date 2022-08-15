National Security Service asks to refrain from spreading unvalidated information on terror threats
11:18, 15 August 2022
YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia (NSS) is asking the news media and individuals to refrain from spreading unvalidated information and comments on threats of terrorism in Armenia and use exclusively official news to avoid the unnecessary panic among the public.
In a statement, the NSS added that it is fully controlling the security situation in the country.
