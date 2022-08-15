President of Artsakh offers condolences to families of victims of Yerevan market explosion

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan offered condolences to the families of the victims of the market explosion in Yerevan.

“The tragic explosion which took place in the Surmalu market in Yerevan as a result of which there are deaths, injured and missing people, deeply shocked us all. On behalf of the people of Artsakh I am expressing condolences and support to the families of the victims and speedy recovery to those injured. At this difficult moment the Armenian nation must display resilience and support all those injured,” President Harutyunyan said in a statement.