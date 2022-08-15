21 people continue receiving treatment following market blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. 61 people were taken to hospitals for treatment after the market explosion in Yerevan on August 14.

According to the most recent information, 21 of the 61 people are still hospitalized while the others were discharged after being treated, the healthcare ministry said. Those hospitalized are in moderate condition.

The death toll in the explosion stands at 6, authorities said earlier on August 15.