Market explosion death toll climbs to 6

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the Surmalu market explosion reached 6, the Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan said.

“One more body was recovered from the rubble. As of this moment the death toll stands at 6. The search and rescue operations continue,” he said.

2 of the 6 victims are yet to be identified.

16 people are missing.








