Market explosion death toll climbs to 6
YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the Surmalu market explosion reached 6, the Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan said.
“One more body was recovered from the rubble. As of this moment the death toll stands at 6. The search and rescue operations continue,” he said.
2 of the 6 victims are yet to be identified.
16 people are missing.
- 08:58 Market explosion death toll climbs to 6
- 08:16 UPDATED: Death toll in Yerevan market explosion reaches 5
- 08.13-16:30 President of Artsakh calls for adherence to path of independence
- 08.13-15:20 Artsakh denies Azeri accusations on ceasefire breach
- 08.13-15:10 Two more ships depart from Ukraine - Turkey's defence ministry
- 08.13-14:33 Up to 42 degrees Celsius expected in Armenia
- 08.13-14:20 Armenian military denies Azeri accusations on opening fire as disinformation
- 08.13-12:13 Gyumri, inked
- 08.13-11:54 Retired general Seyran Saroyan dies
- 08.13-11:33 How could Jews have any status in Nazi Germany? Artsakh reiterates unacceptability of Azeri control
- 08.13-11:16 Weightlifter Seryozha Barseghyan named European U15 Champion
- 08.13-11:11 2022 Ballon d’Or nominees: Messi, Neymar not on 30-man shortlist; Benzema and Ronaldo nominated
- 08.13-10:54 European Stocks up - 12-08-22
- 08.13-10:49 US stocks up - 12-08-22
- 08.13-10:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-08-22
- 08.13-10:46 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 12-08-22
- 08.13-10:44 Oil Prices Down - 12-08-22
- 08.12-20:49 We are ready to make all efforts to take the next step of development. PM Pashinyan awards men's chess team members
- 08.12-20:37 Azerbaijani hackers attack Greek City Times after the latter published an article about Aliyev's regime
- 08.12-18:09 Armenian chess team wins the right to participate in the World Championship
- 08.12-17:45 Armenia appoints ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina
- 08.12-17:39 Fly Arna to have two additional Airbus A320 by yearend
- 08.12-17:33 Armenia names first ambassador to Australia
- 08.12-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-08-22
- 08.12-17:26 Asian Stocks - 12-08-22
10:33, 08.12.2022
3232 views Iran to counter Turkish-Azeri attempts of “corridor” at any cost: Expert on Raisi’s warning to Ankara and Baku
16:58, 08.09.2022
3123 views Azerbaijan to lose control over Aghanus village with launch of new corridor, says Artsakh infrastructure minister
17:11, 08.08.2022
2725 views Russian border guards in Armenia report “tense tactical situation” over drug trafficking attempts at Iran border
20:05, 08.10.2022
2313 views Evacuation of monuments has started in the Kashatagh region of Artsakh
13:28, 08.09.2022
2184 views Azerbaijani armed forces again breach ceasefire in Artsakh