Artsakh denies Azeri accusations on ceasefire breach
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s accusations on Defense Army units violating the ceasefire is false, the Artsakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Artsakh military said the Azeri ministry’s statement is another disinformation.
