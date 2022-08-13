Up to 42 degrees Celsius expected in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Temperature will rise by 5-7 degrees starting Saturday, bringing up to +40-42 degrees Celsius amid an incoming heat wave from Iraq, the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center said.

From August 13 to 17 temperature will reach up to 42 degrees Celsius in the Ararat Valley, in Aragatsotn and Vayots Dzor provinces, as well as in Yerevan city.

Meteorologists advise to avoid direct sunlight at afternoon hours from August 13 to 17 due to intense UV levels.