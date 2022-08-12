Armenia appoints ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina
YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan was appointed concurrently Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the presidency said in a press release.
