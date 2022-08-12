Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 August 2022

Over 2500 people with disabilities to be offered free personal assistant service

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Over 2500 socially vulnerable people with disabilities will be offered free personal assistant services after the government approved the regulations which will take effect January 1, 2024.

And meanwhile, a pilot program will be launched in some towns.

“Any adult can be a personal assistant, even a family member of the person with disability,” the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Tatevik Stepanyan said at a press conference. “They must all pass a training course. The personal assistants will be paid per-hour, at a rate of 1050 drams, which could be revised.”








