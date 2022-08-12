Japanese PM gets vaccinated with fourth COVID-19 shot
YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida got vaccinated with his fourth COVID-19 shot on August 12.
Kishida got the jab with the Moderna shot in front of reporters, like in the previous instances.
He called on everyone to get vaccinated for the fourth time, Fuji TV reported.
82,1% of Japan’s population is fully vaccinated, while 63,5% received the third (booster) shot.
