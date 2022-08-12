No significant ceasefire violations recorded – Artsakh Ministry of Defense
10:12, 12 August 2022
YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite the certain remaining tension, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
No significant ceasefire violations or incidents were recorded.
“Measures continue being taken together with the Russian peacekeeping contingent for further stabilizing the situation,” the ministry said.
