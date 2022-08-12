LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 August:

The price of aluminum up by 1.25% to $2520.50, copper price up by 1.08% to $8173.00, lead price up by 1.17% to $2199.00, nickel price up by 5.20% to $23659.00, tin price up by 3.44% to $25385.00, zinc price up by 2.16% to $3686.50, molybdenum price up by 1.77% to $33047.25, cobalt price stood at $47455.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.