Turkey should know that it is playing with fire. Former Ambassador of Iran to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The presence of terrorists and their transfer from Syria to Azerbaijan, near the border of Iran is unacceptable. After Greece, Cyprus, Armenia, Syria and Iraq, Turkey is now looking for evil activity next to Iran's borders. Turkey should know that this is a play with fire, ARMENPRESS reports Iranian diplomat, former Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Kazem Sajjadi wrote on his twitter page, publishing a footage proving that.

