The process of normalization of relations with Armenia continues. Çavuşoğlu 

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke about the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, saying that the process continues and some steps have been taken in that direction, ARMENPRESS reports the Azerbaijani "APA" agency informs, referring to its correspondent in Istanbul.

Speaking at the 13th conference of ambassadors in Turkey, the Foreign Minister of Turkey said that the process of normalization of relations with Armenia is coordinated with Azerbaijan, which causes some concern in Armenia. However, Çavuşoğlu assured that both Turkey and Azerbaijan are sincere.

"We are a democratic country. Even though the normalization process is two-sided, it is necessary for all of us to take steps to establish stability in the South Caucasus," said the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Armenia and Turkey have appointed special representatives to start a dialogue aimed at normalizing bilateral relations. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan and Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kılıç first met in Moscow on January 14, 2022. The last, fourth meeting between Rubinyan and Kılıç took place on July 1 in Vienna. On August 11, spokesperson of MFA Armenia Vahan Hunanyan said that there is no agreement regarding the next meeting of the special representatives.