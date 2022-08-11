Armenian ferry service in Russian and Georgian Black Sea ports to release timetable soon

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Works continue over launching the Armenian ferry boat service for cargo shipment from Georgia’s Port of Poti in the Black Sea to Russia’s Port Kavkaz in Kerch Strait, the Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said.

“We are now finalizing the work, soon the timetables will be released,” he said, adding that the option of using Port of Poti is being considered.

“This is not an easy matter, especially when it was being accompanied by heavy geopolitical changes and pressure, but nevertheless, we hope our work will give results soon,” he said.

Kerobyan earlier said that they are ready to launch the ferry service in August.

Earlier in March, the government said it will subsidize Poti-Port Kavkaz regular ferry connection for imports or exports.