International Youth Day to be celebrated in Gyumri

GYUMRI, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Gyumri city is inviting everyone to join in celebrating International Youth Day on August 12.

The Center of Youth Initiatives of Gyumri will organize various public events on this occasion.

The program features a seminar at the Gyumri Technological Center, followed by an EXPO-fair and other events.

The Center of Youth Initiatives of Gyumri is organizing public events on International Youth Day since 2015.

This year the center is carrying out the programs jointly with the UNFPA Armenia, Erasmus+ Youth and European Solidarity Corps programs information center, the Enterprise Incubator Foundation and the Gyumri Technological Center.