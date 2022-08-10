Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-08-22

YEREVAN, 10 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.50 drams to 405.78 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 415.48 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.71 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.13 drams to 490.75 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 117.44 drams to 23421.06 drams. Silver price up by 4.96 drams to 268.75 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.