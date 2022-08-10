Up to +42 degrees Celsius forecast in Armenia with approach of new heat wave

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Air temperature in Armenia will increase by 6-8 degrees Celsius over the next 5 days due to an incoming heat wave from Iraq, meteorologists said.

Furthermore, from August 15th to 19th the temperature is expected to reach +40-42 degrees Celsius in Yerevan and in parts of Aragatsotn and Vayots Dzor provinces, as well as in the Ararat Valley, the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center said, warning of wildfire dangers associated with the heat wave and absence of rains.