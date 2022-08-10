Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 August 2022

Artsakh President orders discharge of partial mobilization draftees

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization declared on August 3, 2022, his office said. 

 








