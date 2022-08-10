Artsakh President orders discharge of partial mobilization draftees
YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization declared on August 3, 2022, his office said.
- 11:43 Artsakh President orders discharge of partial mobilization draftees
- 11:17 No significant ceasefire violations recorded – Artsakh Ministry of Defense
- 11:11 Gyumri to host Yerevan Days August 26-27, unprecedented concert expected
- 10:07 Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship
- 10:00 Pyunik FC to play in UEFA Europa League playoff
- 09:54 Japan keeps finance minister, foreign minister in new cabinet line-up – Reuters
- 09:26 Construction, real estate trade grows in Armenia
- 08:54 European Stocks - 09-08-22
- 08:54 US stocks - 09-08-22
- 08:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-08-22
- 08:53 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 09-08-22
- 08:52 Oil Prices Down - 09-08-22
- 08.09-21:10 German MEP draws Borrell’s attention to the un-constructive behavior of Azerbaijan
- 08.09-20:17 No violations recorded in the area of responsibility of Russian peacekeeping troops. Russian MoD
- 08.09-19:11 Canadian senator condemns Azerbaijan's aggression
- 08.09-18:54 Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan will be connected through the territory of Iran. Azerbaijani media
- 08.09-16:58 Azerbaijan to lose control over Aghanus village with launch of new corridor, says Artsakh infrastructure minister
- 08.09-16:51 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-08-22
- 08.09-16:50 Asian Stocks up - 09-08-22
- 08.09-16:44 Minister of Defence holds meeting with Belarus Ambassador
- 08.09-16:05 PM Pashinyan dismisses Chief of Protocol Service
- 08.09-15:58 United States emphasizes importance of negotiated settlement of remaining issues related to NK conflict
- 08.09-15:28 FBI executes search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, search lasts over 9 hours – NewsNation
- 08.09-14:25 Russia records 16,325 daily COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths — crisis center
- 08.09-14:09 China declares military drills will continue around Taiwan for “joint blockade” operation
20:09, 08.03.2022
3191 views Armenia calls on the international community to take measures to stop Azerbaijan's aggressive stance and actions. MFA
17:05, 08.05.2022
3116 views EU deeply concerned by recent incidents: Josep Borrell responds to MEPs over Azeri aggression in Nagorno Karabakh
12:49, 08.03.2022
2800 views Azerbaijan’s demand to replace Lachin corridor with another route is not legitimate – Armenia Security Council Secretary
15:31, 08.05.2022
2765 views Azerbaijani MP admits Baku’s official state policy of ethnic cleansing against Nagorno Karabakh population
15:57, 08.03.2022
2745 views URGENT: 1 Artsakh soldier killed, 8 others wounded in Azeri UAV attack