Construction, real estate trade grows in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Construction volumes grew 12,7% in the first half of 2022, the Armenian Statistical Committee said.

According to the data, by current prices a total of 149 billion 030,6 million drams of construction was carried out.

Furthermore, 37 billion 446,6 million drams of construction was carried out with government funds (1,8% growth), and another 5 billion 510,8 million drams of construction was carried out with municipal funds (92,6% growth).

1 billion 476,5 million drams of construction was carried out with funds from humanitarian assistance (79,8% growth, 69 billion 062,6 million drams with funds of organizations (27,2% growth), and funds of population 35 billion 534,1 million drams (5,1% drop).

According to information gathered from the Cadastre Committee, municipalities and other registration offices, in the end of 2021 the housing stock in Armenia stood at 19,256 multi-apartment buildings with 448,938 apartments, another 422,217 houses, while the total space of the dormitory stock and temporary residential area stood at 264,047 sq.m.

In the first half of 2022, a total of 96,535 real estate transactions were carried out, out of which 37,322 were sales, 5,093 were rents, 12,487 were collaterals, 18,624 – inheritance, 13,281 – primary registration and other transactions.

Of all the transactions, 26,964 pertained to apartments, 20,418 to houses, 36,326 to plots of land – from which 22,182 were of agricultural significance.

In the previous year’s same period, the real estate trading transactions stood at 24,961, while this year the number grew to 27,192.