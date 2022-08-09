FBI executes search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, search lasts over 9 hours – NewsNation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The United States FBI executed a search warrant Monday at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, which sources confirmed to NewsNation was related to an investigation into whether Trump mishandled presidential records, NewsNation reports.

The search lasted more than 9 hours.

The Department of Justice has been investigating the discovery of boxes of White House records, some of them classified, that were taken to Mar-a-Lago after Trump left office.

Sources confirmed to NewsNation the search Monday was related to that probe.

A source close to the investigation told NewsNation they left with “dozens” of boxes.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” Trump said in a statement about the FBI’s search. “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

According to sources, the raid lasted from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The FBI went in wearing street clothes and only told the Secret Service they were coming an hour before they arrived.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer called the raid “hugely significant.”

“This means they have current probable cause to believe there is evidence of a crime at his estate,” she said Monday on “NewsNation Prime.”

A source told NewsNation the warrant only allowed agents to remove items related to the search; they did not have carte blanche to remove anything and sort it out later. Three lawyers for the former president showed up during the 9 1/2 hour search, a source said.

Trump compared the search of Mar-a-Lago to the Watergate break-in and said America has become a Third World country, “corrupt at a level not seen before.” He said agents broke into a safe in his office, though a source told NewsNation nothing was found inside.