Two Artsakh soldiers in serious condition after accidental blast, negligence suspected
YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Two servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army are in serious condition after being injured in an accident involving live ammunition.
The Artsakh Ministry of Defense said that servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded as a result of “not adhering to safety rules and violating gun (explosive) handling regulations”.
An investigation is underway.
- 16:05 PM Pashinyan dismisses Chief of Protocol Service
- 15:58 United States emphasizes importance of negotiated settlement of remaining issues related to NK conflict
- 15:28 FBI executes search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, search lasts over 9 hours – NewsNation
- 14:25 Russia records 16,325 daily COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths — crisis center
- 14:09 China declares military drills will continue around Taiwan for “joint blockade” operation
- 13:36 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver
- 13:28 Azerbaijani armed forces again breach ceasefire in Artsakh
- 13:15 Two Artsakh soldiers in serious condition after accidental blast, negligence suspected
- 13:12 Belt and Road: China’s platform to raise international cooperation to higher levels
- 13:05 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia defeats Spain in last round
- 11:13 PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Singapore
- 11:12 Terracotta Army: The Warriors Protecting Chinese Emperor in his Afterlife
- 11:05 Cargo, passenger transportation in Armenia record double-digit growth
- 11:01 United States Congresswoman Linda Sanchez condemns Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh
- 10:50 China’s Ankang: Example of combining traditional and modern
- 10:34 Flexible tax system, privileges for foreign businesses: South Korea – attractive country for investors
- 09:40 Over 1400 free heart surgeries performed this year through life-saving Stent for Life program
- 09:23 European Stocks up - 08-08-22
- 09:22 US stocks - 08-08-22
- 09:20 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-08-22
- 09:19 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 08-08-22
- 09:18 Oil Prices Up - 08-08-22
- 08:16 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia faces Spain in last round – LIVE
- 08.08-20:26 2 of 19 injured Armenian servicemen discharged from hospital
- 08.08-20:03 Armenian PM, Russian President discuss developments of the situation around Nagorno Karabakh
20:09, 08.03.2022
3121 views Armenia calls on the international community to take measures to stop Azerbaijan's aggressive stance and actions. MFA
17:05, 08.05.2022
2956 views EU deeply concerned by recent incidents: Josep Borrell responds to MEPs over Azeri aggression in Nagorno Karabakh
10:04, 08.02.2022
2819 views South Korean virtual social app ZEPETO willing to include Armenia in virtual platform
12:49, 08.03.2022
2715 views Azerbaijan’s demand to replace Lachin corridor with another route is not legitimate – Armenia Security Council Secretary
15:57, 08.03.2022
2663 views URGENT: 1 Artsakh soldier killed, 8 others wounded in Azeri UAV attack