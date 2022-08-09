PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Singapore

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong on the occasion of the country's national holiday. The message reads as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I heartily congratulate you and the friendly people of Singapore on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Singapore.

Armenia attaches great importance to further deepening and strengthening of partnering relations between our two countries. I recall with satisfaction our mutual visits in 2019, which raised the cooperation between Armenia and Singapore to a new level.

I reaffirm my willingness to work towards expanding existing cooperation with Singapore in bilateral and multilateral fields, in accordance with our bilateral agreements.

I wish Your Excellency good health and success, and prosperity to the friendly people of Singapore.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration."