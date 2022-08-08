Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 August 2022

Armenian PM, Russian President discuss developments of the situation around Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. On the initiative of the Armenian side, a telephone conversation was held between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, ARMENPRESS was informed from Kremlin's official website.

Issues related to the developments of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, were discussed. In this context, the importance of fulfilling all provisions of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan of November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021 was emphasized.








