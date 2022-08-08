Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 August 2022

Bolsonaro election concerns stall U.S. Javelin missiles sale to Brazil - Reuters

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. A Brazilian military request to buy Javelin anti-tank missiles worth as much as $100 million has been stalled in Washington for months due to U.S. lawmakers' concerns about far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, including his attacks on Brazil's electoral system, multiple U.S. sources told Reuters.

Brazil sent the request back when Donald Trump was President of the United States.








