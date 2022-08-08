COVID-19: Over 1800 new cases, 2 deaths in past week
YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. 1849 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the past week, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 428,648, the Armenian healthcare ministry reported.
It said that 4115 tests were conducted in the reporting period.
2 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 8,637.
1352 people recovered in the past week, bringing the total number of recoveries to 416,161.
