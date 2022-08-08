Yan'an – the Chinese city considered the birthplace of revolution and example of poverty alleviation

YAN’AN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Yan'an is a prefecture-level city in the Shaanbei region of Shaanxi province, China, bordering Shanxi to the east and Gansu to the west. This city has an important role in the Chinese revolution is considered the birthplace of the revolution.

As part of a program organized by the China International Press Communication Centre, international journalists were taken on a tour to Yan'an.

Located near the mid of the legendary Yellow River, the city is best known for its iconic 44-meter pagoda dating back to the Tang dynasty on the Baota Mountain. It is a tourism hotspot given the spectacular view of the city from the heights. Ever since 1937, when Mao Zedong visited the city, the pagoda became a “lighthouse” of joining the revolutionary forces among the youth.

A few kilometers from the city is the village of Liangjiahe, where the current Chinese leader Xi Jinping worked in his early life. Committed to the One Town One Product idea, the village is now best known all across China for a unique, flavorful type of apple, which is being exported all over the world. The village has been numerously recognized as the best village community in the country and is an example of China overcoming poverty and hunger.

The locals of Yan’an cherish the memory of their ancestors and respect the present.

In the past, the city was in a desert, but through diligence and commitment, now the 2,5 million population of the city is living surrounded by rich forests and cultivated gardens.

Varvara Hayrapetyan