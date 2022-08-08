Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 August 2022

China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. China's military announced fresh military drills on Monday in the seas and airspace around Taiwan - a day after the scheduled end of its largest ever exercises to protest against last week's visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Reuters reports.

China's Eastern Theatre Command said it would conduct joint drills focusing on anti-submarine and sea assault operations.

 








