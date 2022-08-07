Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 August 2022

Armenian soldier shot, wounded by Azerbaijani forces on border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. A soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces was shot and wounded by the Azerbaijani military in the evening of August 6 while on-duty at a military position in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

20-year-old Private Nver Gevorgyan, a conscripted serviceman, suffered the gunshot wound.

His life is out of danger.

 








